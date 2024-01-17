Zaggle Signs Contract Worth Rs 200 Crore With Torrent Gas

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. has entered into an agreement worth Rs 200 crore with Torrent Gas Ltd. for implementing the Close Loop Card-Fleet Loyalty Programme.

The time period for completion of the domestic order is two years, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Zaggle, which debuted in the stock market last September, offers a combined solution for spend management through prepaid cards and employee management through software-as-a-service.

The fintech firm's stock closed 3.63% lower at Rs 208.70 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 2.23% decline in the benchmark Sensex.