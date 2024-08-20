Zaggle Prepaid Shareholder Zuzu Software Service Sells 4% Stake

Shareholder of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. sells 4% stake in the company through an open market transaction on Monday.

Zuzu Software Service offloaded 48.99 lakh shares or 4% in the company, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Prio to the selloff, Zuzu Software held 1.57 crore shares in Zaggle Prepaid and after the transaction it reduced to 1.08 crore shares, it said.

Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle offers diverged range of product and services. Its portfolio includes variety of SaaS solutions, such as expenses, payments, and rewards management software.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services closed 0.29% higher at Rs 363.60 apiece, compared to a 0.47% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The stock has risen 130.03% in the last 12 months and 63.45% year-to-date. The relative strength index was 61.51.