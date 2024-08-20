NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsZaggle Prepaid Shareholder Zuzu Software Service Sells 4% Stake
ADVERTISEMENT

Zaggle Prepaid Shareholder Zuzu Software Service Sells 4% Stake

Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle is a well-positioned player in the Fin Tech industry offering diverged range of product and services.

20 Aug 2024, 08:03 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Zaggle/X)</p></div>
(Source: Zaggle/X)

Shareholder of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd. sells 4% stake in the company through an open market transaction on Monday.

Zuzu Software Service offloaded 48.99 lakh shares or 4% in the company, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Prio to the selloff, Zuzu Software held 1.57 crore shares in Zaggle Prepaid and after the transaction it reduced to 1.08 crore shares, it said.

Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle offers diverged range of product and services. Its portfolio includes variety of SaaS solutions, such as expenses, payments, and rewards management software.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services closed 0.29% higher at Rs 363.60 apiece, compared to a 0.47% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex. The stock has risen 130.03% in the last 12 months and 63.45% year-to-date. The relative strength index was 61.51.

ALSO READ

Dhanuka Agritech To Buyback Equity Shares Worth 100 Crore

Opinion
Dhanuka Agritech To Buyback Equity Shares Worth 100 Crore
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT