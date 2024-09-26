Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Acquires Stakes In Two Companies For Rs 48 Crore

"Zaggle has infused Rs 32.07 crore for a 98.32% controlling stake in Span Across IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., consequent to which the company will become a subsidiary of Zaggle, following the completion of the procedural requirements. It has also acquired a significant minority stake in Mobileware Technologies Private by investing Rs 15.60 crore for a 26% ownership stake on a post-issue and fully diluted basis,” the company said in a statement.