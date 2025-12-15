Yono 2.0 Launch: SBI Plans 6,500 Hirings To Ramp Up Digital Transition, Says CS Setty

State Bank of India plans to recruit 6,500 new employees to support its digital transition, said Chairman CS Setty as the public sector bank rolled out the Yono 2.0 platform on Monday.

Setty said that the new employees will focus on helping customers migrate to digital platforms, in line with the bank’s broader “phygital” strategy. They will be added in SBI bank operations' subsidiary, which currently has 3,500 employees for this process.

Setty said SBI aims to more than double Yono's customer base to 20 crore users, from the current 9.46 crore users, as it sharpens focus on digital adoption and daily engagement through the app.

Yono, the personal banking app, can currently handle one lakh customers simultaneously and 1.6 crore customers daily, and as per Setty, it will reduce the customer acquisition cost by one-tenth of the traditional method.