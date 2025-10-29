Yes Bank Suffered Over Rs 2,700 Crore Loss Due To Transactions With Anil Ambani-Led Companies: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month filed a charge sheet against 13 people and entities, including Ambani, Kapoor and his family members, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption related to loans and investments.

The Federal probe agency's document said that further investigation was on regarding the role of Ambani's son Anmol Ambani, the then executive director of Reliance Capital, in the case.

The case is based on two separate complaints lodged by the Chief Vigilance Officer of Yes Bank.