NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsYes Bank Q3 Net Profit Up Four Times On Lower Provisions
ADVERTISEMENT

Yes Bank Q3 Net Profit Up Four Times On Lower Provisions

Yes Bank net profit missed estimates, despite a four-fold rise

27 Jan 2024, 01:10 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Yes Bank logo</p></div>
Yes Bank logo

Private sector lender Yes Bank reported a 345% rise in net profit on a year-on-year basis, but missed estimates.

Net profit for the lender stood at Rs 231.5 crore in the October-December quarter, compared with Rs 52 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 367 crore for the quarter.

Core income, or net interest income, for the quarter rose 2.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,017 crore. Other income for the bank rose 12% from a year ago to Rs 1,194.6 crore.

Yes Bank Q3 Results Key Highlights 

  • Net profit rose 345% to Rs 231.5 crore from Rs 52 crore (YoY)

  • Net interest income grew 2.3% to Rs 2,017 crore from Rs 1,971 crore (YoY)

  • Gross NPA: 2% vs 2% (QoQ)

  • Net NPA: 0.9% vs 0.9% (QoQ)

Total provisions for the bank dropped 34% year-on-year to Rs 555 crore.

Net advances for the lender rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 2.17 lakh crore. Total deposits were up 13% from last year to Rs 2.42 lakh crore.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT