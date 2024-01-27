Yes Bank Q3 Net Profit Up Four Times On Lower Provisions
Yes Bank net profit missed estimates, despite a four-fold rise
Private sector lender Yes Bank reported a 345% rise in net profit on a year-on-year basis, but missed estimates.
Net profit for the lender stood at Rs 231.5 crore in the October-December quarter, compared with Rs 52 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 367 crore for the quarter.
Core income, or net interest income, for the quarter rose 2.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,017 crore. Other income for the bank rose 12% from a year ago to Rs 1,194.6 crore.
Yes Bank Q3 Results Key Highlights
Net profit rose 345% to Rs 231.5 crore from Rs 52 crore (YoY)
Net interest income grew 2.3% to Rs 2,017 crore from Rs 1,971 crore (YoY)
Gross NPA: 2% vs 2% (QoQ)
Net NPA: 0.9% vs 0.9% (QoQ)
Total provisions for the bank dropped 34% year-on-year to Rs 555 crore.
Net advances for the lender rose 12% year-on-year to Rs 2.17 lakh crore. Total deposits were up 13% from last year to Rs 2.42 lakh crore.