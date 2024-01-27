Yes Bank Q3 Net Profit Up Four Times On Lower Provisions

Private sector lender Yes Bank reported a 345% rise in net profit on a year-on-year basis, but missed estimates.

Net profit for the lender stood at Rs 231.5 crore in the October-December quarter, compared with Rs 52 crore a year ago. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 367 crore for the quarter.

Core income, or net interest income, for the quarter rose 2.3% year-on-year to Rs 2,017 crore. Other income for the bank rose 12% from a year ago to Rs 1,194.6 crore.