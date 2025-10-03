Yes Bank Q2 Update: Loans And Advances Up Nearly 7% To Rs 2.5 Lakh Crore

Yes Bank Ltd.’s loans and net advances rose 3.9% sequentially to Rs 2.5 lakh crore in July-September, according to provisional numbers disclosed by the lender on Friday. On a year-on-year basis, it advanced by 6.5%. The bank's total deposits were also up, as they rose 7.6% sequentially and 7.1% on-year to Rs 2.97 lakh crore.

On the other hand, the current account and savings account (CASA) rose 11% sequentially to Rs 1 lakh crore. On a year-on-year basis, CASA rose 13.2% in quarter-ended September. Credit-to-deposit ratio for the September quarter contracted to 84.4% in comparison to 87.4% in the quarter ended in June.

CASA ratio — the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts — expanded from 32.8% to 33.8% sequentially. A higher CASA ratio indicates a lower cost of funds, since lenders do not usually give any interest on current account deposits and the interest on saving accounts is low.