Has Yes Bank Emerged Out Of The Shadows Of Its Rescuer Banks

The rescue of Yes Bank by a consortium of Indian banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), marked a turning point for the lender after its financials collapsed due to alleged mismanagement and irregularities by previous promoters. The intervention was made under a reconstruction scheme formulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in collaboration with the government.

This trend has continued, with a steady reduction in the shareholding of Indian banks as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have increased their presence.

The latest presentation by Yes Bank shows that key shareholders now include global entities like Blackrock and Vanguard, alongside the initial rescuers like SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. The evolution of Yes Bank’s shareholding structure reflects a transition in ownership, with domestic banks gradually decreasing their exposure in favor of a more diversified, globally-oriented shareholder base.

Back in FY20, Yes Bank’s key shareholders were a group of Indian financial institutions, led by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Ltd., Axis Bank, and others such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, and IDFC First Bank. As the bank moves forward, the reduced shareholding of these institutions signals the winding down of the rescue phase, enabling them to exit as foreign investors step in to take a more significant role in Yes Bank’s future.