Year-Ender 2023: 5 Big Controversies Of India's Business World

The Raymond family feud began in November 2023 with billionaire textile tycoon Gautam Singhania announcing his separation from Nawaz Modi Singhania after 32 years of marriage.

Reports have surfaced that Nawaz has demanded a significant portion of Gautam Singhania's wealth as part of the divorce settlement. Following the news of the divorce, the company's stock price initially plunged and the public scrutiny surrounding the Singhania family cast a shadow over the brand.

Gautam Singhania also has a soured relationship with his father Vijaypat Singhania since early 2015. The senior Singhania has publicly backed his daughter-in-law, stating he would support Nawaz if needed.