Yatharth Hospital Plans To Acquire One Hospital A Year To Fuel Inorganic Growth

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd.’s director, Yatharth Tyagi, has said the company is looking to acquire at least one hospital per year to fuel inorganic growth.

The healthcare company acquired a Faridabad-based hospital in February. Tyagi told NDTV Profit they were hopeful of closing one more deal in FY25.

“The hospitals that we have identified have over 250-300 beds. There is a hospital we are eyeing that has around 400 beds in Delhi-NCR. There is another we have identified with a capacity of over 300 beds in the capital city of a nearby state,” he said, adding talks were in advanced stages.

Yatharth Hospitals expects to grow its topline by 30% over the next four years through acquisition, bed expansion and average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB).

“Both our hospitals in Noida Extension and Greater Noida should be giving good growth with their occupancies in the next few years. Another key factor we are hoping for in the next few years is the growth in our average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB),” he said.