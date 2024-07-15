"Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at enhancing innovation, fostering talent and promoting leadership excellence within the manufacturing sector.The agreement, signed during a ceremony on July 10, marks a collaborative effort to advance industry capabilities.George Sebastian, director of XLRI, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasising XLRI's commitment to support ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's strategic goals.'We look forward to contributing our expertise and resources to help AM/NS India realise its vision,' he said.XLRI Jamshedpur, established in 1949, is one of India's premier management schools.ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India is a leading integrated steel manufacturer in India. Formed as a joint venture between ArcelorMittal, one of the world's largest steel producers, and Nippon Steel Corp., a prominent Japanese steelmaker, AM/NS India operates steel manufacturing facilities across the country.(With inputs from PTI).JSW Steel, Japan's JFE Steel Ink Agreement To Manufacture Electrical Steel In India"