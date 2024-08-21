Xiaomi Sales Grow Fastest Since 2021 After EV Sales Kick Off

The better-than-anticipated results may fuel investors’ hope that Xiaomi has lit upon a new source of growth. Founder Lei Jun has pledged to invest $10 billion on carmaking, making a bold bet to replicate the success it enjoyed in smartphones. His company launched its first EV in March, albeit into a space already crowded with far bigger players from Tesla Inc. to BYD Co. The billionaire has said the firm aims to become one of the top five carmakers in 15 to 20 years.