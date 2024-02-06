Musk’s Track Record, OpenAI Success Are Focus Of Potential xAI Investors

The deck also highlights Musk, the world’s richest person, and his history as an entrepreneur, with many of his other companies touted throughout the presentation. Social network X, formerly Twitter, and electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. are both listed in the deck as strategic partners for xAI, and named as sources of training data for developing its technology. One slide shows that Musk has raised billions of dollars across all his companies — the “Muskonomy,” as it’s called in the deck — as a way to offer evidence that Musk will be able to do the same with xAI.