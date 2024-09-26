X Got 8.1 Crore Abuse, Harassment Complaints, Suspended 11 Lakh Accounts In First Half Of 2024

In its latest Global Transparency Report, X revealed a staggering 8.1 crore complaints related to abuse and harassment during the first half of 2024. In response to these concerns, the platform suspended over 11 lakh accounts.

Of a total of 22.42 crore user reports, abuse and harassment constituted approximately 36.5%, the report highlighted. This was followed by 29.8% of reports related to hateful conduct and 17.9% concerning violent content.

The platform’s commitment to user safety is underscored by its 'Freedom of Speech, not Freedom of Reach' policy, which aims to balance the promotion of free expression with necessary restrictions on harmful content, it said.

From January to June 2024, X took significant enforcement actions, with a total of 53 lakh accounts suspended across various policy areas. Notably, abuse and harassment led to the most suspensions, with 1,102,778 accounts affected. The company removed or labeled over 1 crore posts for violating its content guidelines.

X’s enforcement strategy combines machine learning and human review to ensure accurate assessment and response to violations. The platform employs an international team available 24x7 to address reports in multiple languages.

The report also outlines the actions taken against other violations, including child safety, which saw 28 lakh accounts suspended, and misleading identities, with 6,77,798 accounts affected.