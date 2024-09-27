NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsWow! Momo's Sagar Daryani Appointed President Of National Restaurant Association Of India
Wow! Momo's Sagar Daryani Appointed President Of National Restaurant Association Of India

Pranav Rungta, Director at Mint Hospitality, continues his tenure from last year as Vice President.

27 Sep 2024, 11:03 PM IST
National Restaurant Association of India on Friday announced Sagar Daryani, CEO & Co-Founder, Wow! Momo as its new President. The decision was taken at the association's Annual General Meeting held on Friday, National Restaurant Association of India said in a statement.

Pranav Rungta, Director at Mint Hospitality, continues his tenure from last year as Vice President. However, the National Managing Committee members along with all Chapter Heads and Co-Chapter Heads are still under discussion and will be announced soon, it added.

