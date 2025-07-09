BusinessWorst Over For Microfinance Sector, Revival In Rural Demand To Aid Growth: Satin Creditcare Chairman Singh
ADVERTISEMENT

Worst Over For Microfinance Sector, Revival In Rural Demand To Aid Growth: Satin Creditcare Chairman Singh

The company is focusing on technology to improve customer acquisition, disbursement cycles and collection efficiency.

09 Jul 2025, 07:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The CMD said that in FY26 he expects credit costs to decline from the 4.6%-4.7% range seen in FY25. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The CMD said that in FY26 he expects credit costs to decline from the 4.6%-4.7% range seen in FY25. (Photo: Freepik)

The microfinance sector is showing signs of recovery after a challenging period and the revival in rural demand can aid the growth in the current fiscal, according to HP Singh, chairperson of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd.

"If you look at the asset-quality metrics, I definitely think the worst is over," the managing director said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday. "The peak was somewhere last October-November. From there on, I think the asset quality and the collections have improved."

This confidence stems from several positive indicators. Disbursements have started to pick up after a sluggish period impacted by elections and heatwaves last year. The rural economy, a key driver for the microfinance sector, is also showing signs of a revival.

"The monsoon was fine at this point. The rural income, the farmer income, as well as agricultural and agri-allied earnings, will also probably see an uptick. Where kharif crops have been sown properly, I think, it's probably 100%. And even the crop acreage has also increased over there," the top executive underlined.

"We were probably one of the only few institutions which was in profit for the four quarters. If we give a complete landscape of the last 16 quarters, we've been profitable," he said.

The CMD emphasised that doubling the loan book is not the primary focus. "For us, the biggest metric is your asset quality. Even if the growth is in the early teens, what is important is that our asset quality is good enough for us to generate an ROA of about 2.5% to 3%. That's what our final goal is," he said. 

ALSO READ

V2 Retail Mulls Raising Funds Via QIP For Opening New Stores, Clearing Debt
Opinion
V2 Retail Mulls Raising Funds Via QIP For Opening New Stores, Clearing Debt
Read More

Singh noted that the company maintained an average ROA of 2% over the last six challenging years. "I think that's a very huge statement."

Singh also highlighted the importance of technology in driving customer acquisition, disbursement cycles and collection efficiency.

"We are probably one of the very few institutions with a great fallback on technology. That's the reason why we opened up our subsidiary, which is a technology company.

"We believe that the growth of microfinance, to a large extent, will depend on how your technology enables acquisition of a customer and disbursement cycles as well as your collection efficiency," he said.

The CMD said that in FY26, he expects credit costs to decline from the 4.6–4.7% range seen in FY25. The company's guidance will come after the first quarter, he added.

ALSO READ

Acme Solar To Invest Rs 17,000 Crore In FY27 For Operational Expansion
Opinion
Acme Solar To Invest Rs 17,000 Crore In FY27 For Operational Expansion
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT