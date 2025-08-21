Parle, Britannia Remain India's Most-Favoured FMCG Brands, Says Worldpanel Report

Legacy biscuit and confectionery maker Parle has retained its position as the most-favoured Indian FMCG brand for in-home consumption for a record 13 years in a row, according to annual Brand Footprint India 2025 report by Worldpanel by Numerator. Peer Britannia, on the other hand, emerged as the most-chosen brand for out-of-home consumption.

These rankings are based on consumer reach points, which factor in actual purchases and their frequency. With a consumer reach point score of 8,605 million, Parle continues to sit at the top of the pack, followed by Britannia (8,241 million), Amul (6,517 million) and Clinic Plus (3,977 million).

HUL's Surf Excel cracked the top five among brands with a CRP growth of 24% to 3,438 million, pushing Tata Consumer Products to sixth place. Among other brands, Haldiram's rose from 11th spot to 9th, while Godrej expert and Mysore Sandal entered into the list of top 100 Indian brands.

In the out-of-home consumption segment, the data shows that Britannia bagged the top rank with 655 million CRPs, a growth of 3% in 2024 over last year. The brand was followed by domestic snacking biggie Balaji, which saw a 41% growth in CRP to 510 million. Balaji added more than 10 million new shoppers versus last year as it expanded into new markets with more choices. The top 5 brands in this list also includes Haldiram's and Cadbury.