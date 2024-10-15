Tata Steel's TV Narendran Elected World Steel Association Chairperson
As the new chairperson of the World Steel Association, Narendran aims to enhance collaboration among global steel producers, further solidifying Tata Steel's leadership in the industry.
The World Steel Association announced on Tuesday that it elected TV Narendran, chief executive officer of Tata Steel, as the chairperson for the year 2024-25. This is only the second time that an Indian has been elected to head the World Steel Association after Sajjan Jindal, chairperson of JSW Group, led the global steel body in 2021.
The other executive board members elected by the World Steel Association include two vice chairpersons — Ugur Dalbeler, CEO of Colakoglu Metalurji AS, and Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor Corp.
"Worldsteel is delighted to welcome our new members and to announce Thachat Viswanath NARENDRAN – Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Tata Steel, as the new chair of World Steel Association," the organisation posted on X.
While Mark Vassella, managing director and CEO of BlueScope Steel Ltd., has been elected as the treasurer, Akihiko Inoue, representative director and president of Nippon Steel Stainless Steel Corp., has been elected as chairman of worldstainless.
Narendran has also been included in the 15-member executive committee of the World Steel Association, where Sajjan Jindal, ArcelorMittal, and other top officials from JFE and Posco were present.
The World Steel Association represents a significant portion of the global steel industry, with its members accounting for approximately 85% of the world's steel production. The organisation comprises over 160 steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes, making it an important platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing within the steel industry.
Narendran joined Tata Steel in 1988 and has since held various key positions, including vice president-safety and flat products divisions and managing director of Tata Steel India and Southeast Asia. He played a crucial role in building the Tata Tiscon brand and distribution network.
He is currently serving as the global CEO and MD of Tata Steel, one of the largest steel producers in the world. Narendran holds an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.