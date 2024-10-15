Tata Steel's TV Narendran Elected World Steel Association Chairperson

The World Steel Association announced on Tuesday that it elected TV Narendran, chief executive officer of Tata Steel, as the chairperson for the year 2024-25. This is only the second time that an Indian has been elected to head the World Steel Association after Sajjan Jindal, chairperson of JSW Group, led the global steel body in 2021.

The other executive board members elected by the World Steel Association include two vice chairpersons — Ugur Dalbeler, CEO of Colakoglu Metalurji AS, and Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor Corp.

"Worldsteel is delighted to welcome our new members and to announce Thachat Viswanath NARENDRAN – Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of Tata Steel, as the new chair of World Steel Association," the organisation posted on X.