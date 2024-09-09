World EV Day: Two-Wheelers Lead India’s Growth Story

While the electric two-wheeler segment has seen competition become a five horse race, the same cannot be said about the electric car segment. EV four-wheeler sales touched 95,000 in fiscal 2024, led by Tata Motors, which commands 70% market share thanks to its launches of Nexon and Punch EVs.

The other closest peer would be M&M XUV 4OO, but after the initial excitement the product failed to make a meaningful mark. The company is expected to launch a refurbished electric XUV 4OO this fiscal—a strategy seen similar to what the company did with its petrol variant of SUV 3XO replacing its erstwhile predecessor XUV 3OO as well.

Other players like MG Motor, Citroen, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Kia India Pvt. have launched premium electric vehicles and most of them are expected to launch mass market electric vehicles in the next 12-18 months.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. is also expected to launch its EV by the end of this financial year.