Work-Life Balance: Slog Beyond 9 Hours? Then Pay More, IT Staff Union Leader To Employers
Company policies must be in accordance with labour laws, which set limits on overtime and support fair compensation, says Rahul Das of the All India IT and ITeS Employees' Union.
Many employees feel restricted when employers monitor their working hours, as it constrains their ability to work at their own pace, according to Shreya Manot, clinical psychologist.
Manot emphasised that some prefer extended hours and others grow with shorter workdays. Imposing rigid timelines can restrict personal productivity and autonomy, she added.
"By putting a timeline, we are kind of making it rigid for individuals as people like to function at their own capacity. It takes away the freedom from the employees to manage their time which help them function better," Manot said.
In a hybrid work setup, insisting on frequent office presence can lead to trust and privacy concerns. Performance improves when there is a feeling of trust, support and empowerment, according to Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer at Teamlease Digital.
"Despite being logged in for long hours, productivity often remains low. There is a need for a balance between employers and employees to improve work-life balance," Sharma said.
Companies should implement these laws and pay employees accordingly, he said.
"We're not opposed to productivity but if you're asking for more than nine hours of work, pay for the extra hours. Once this happens, foreign market will realise that the labour sold in the market is cheap but it's just not free," Das added.