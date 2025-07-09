Work-Life Balance: Slog Beyond 9 Hours? Then Pay More, IT Staff Union Leader To Employers

Many employees feel restricted when employers monitor their working hours, as it constrains their ability to work at their own pace, according to Shreya Manot, clinical psychologist.

Manot emphasised that some prefer extended hours and others grow with shorter workdays. Imposing rigid timelines can restrict personal productivity and autonomy, she added.

"By putting a timeline, we are kind of making it rigid for individuals as people like to function at their own capacity. It takes away the freedom from the employees to manage their time which help them function better," Manot said.