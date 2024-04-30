With XUV 3XO, M&M Brings The Price War To Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has dropped the XUV 3XO in a crowd of sub-compact sports utility vehicles, a segment that has so far eluded the country’s biggest SUV maker in terms of revenue.

“This is one segment where we are not leaders,” Rajesh Jejurikar, chief executive of M&M’s automotive division, told NDTV Auto’s Mugdha Mishra on the sidelines of a launch event in Nashik on Monday. “The XUV 3OO was the No. 5 player in the segment last year. We want to be at the top, or near the top, by volume.”

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2024, the sub-compact SUV segment—or sports utility vehicles under 4 metres in length—accounted for nearly 50% of India’s SUV market. While M&M is the market leader here in terms of revenue, volumes are skewed in favour of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Hyundai Motor India Pvt. Ltd., which retails multiple SUVs in the sub-four metre space. These include the best-selling Tata Punch and the Hyundai Exter—the so-called mini SUVs based on the Tiago and Grand i10 Nios hatchbacks.

But the XUV 3XO’s natural rivals will be the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon—as well as Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet—which retail in the Rs 10-15 lakh price bracket.