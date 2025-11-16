Force Motors Gears Up To Expand Global Play, Bolster Product Range

Force Motors, known for its shared mobility solutions, is gearing up to expand its presence in global markets and defence segment having consolidated its position in India by narrowing down on focus areas for profitable growth, according to Managing Director Prasan Firodia.

The Pune-based automaker, which has been debt free for two quarters now, has earmarked about Rs 2,000 crore capex for three years to bolster digitisation, modernise and enhance production facilities, enhance sales infrastructure and roll out electric products.