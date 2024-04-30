Wipro's New CEO Srinivas Pallia To Receive Annual Remuneration Of Up To Rs 50 Crore

"... the consent of the members be and is hereby accorded for the appointment of Srinivas Pallia as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, to hold office for a period of five years with effect from April 7, 2024 to April 6, 2029, on the terms and conditions of appointment, including payment of remuneration with effect from April 7, 2024...," the notice of postal ballot said, outlining the basic and variable elements of the remuneration.