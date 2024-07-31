Wipro Wins Contract To Migrate Mahle’s Data Centres To Its Hybrid Cloud Platform

IT company Wipro Ltd., on Wednesday, announced that it has secured a multi-year contract with global automotive supplier Mahle to upgrade its IT infrastructure with hybrid cloud solutions.

As part of the project, Wipro will transition two core data centres of Mahle to its hybrid cloud platform FullStride Cloud, as detailed in a regulatory filing.

“This will enhance Mahle’s IT ecosystem by improving business agility, standardizing operations, digitizing processes, and ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements,” the company said in an exchange filing.

This enhanced business flexibility will allow Mahle to adjust its data and computing capacity consumption based on market conditions, significantly reducing their IT costs, it said.

Mahle's Vice President of Information Technology Markus Bentele said the hybrid cloud solution will enable the company to better support its customers and adapt quickly to market changes.

(With Inputs From PTI)