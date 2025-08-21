Wipro To Acquire HARMAN's DTS Business Unit For $375 million

IT major Wipro on Thursday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in the Digital Transformation Solutions business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, for a cash consideration of up to $375 million (about Rs 3,270 crore).

Under the agreement, more than 5,600 DTS employees, including senior leadership, across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, will move to Wipro.

The transaction is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.