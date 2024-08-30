Wipro Names Srikumar Rao As Global Head Of Engineering Edge Business Line

Wipro Ltd. on Friday said Srikumar Rao has been appointed as Global Head, Wipro Engineering Edge with effect from Oct. 5.

He will replace Harmeet Chauhan, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, according to a company release.

Rao will report to Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia.

In his new role as Global Head of Engineering Edge Business Line, Rao will continue to scale and strengthen Wipro’s engineering prowess. He will also be responsible for defining the growth strategy for Wipro’s Engineering and R&D Services business, while providing AI-first products, solutions, and experiences.

Rao has been with Wipro for 26 years and has served in various leadership roles. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Wipro Engineering Edge and Global Practice Head of Embedded Systems.

"Srikumar’s journey, from a campus recruit to multiple leadership roles within Wipro, makes him the ideal fit for this role and is testament to his exceptional dedication, technological expertise, and unparalleled client-centric approach,” CEO Pallia noted.

Rao holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from the College of Engineering Pune and has completed his Postgraduate Program in Software Enterprise Management from IIM Bangalore. He will be based in Bengaluru.