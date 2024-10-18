Wipro Incorporates Life Sciences Solutions Subsidiary In US

Wipro Ltd. has incorporated Wipro Life Science Solutions LLC as a wholly owned subsidiary in the US with an aim to explore new business opportunities in the life sciences segment by providing post-approval pharma services, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

"It is informed that Wipro Life Science Solutions, LLC has been incorporated as a step-down subsidiary of Wipro Ltd., with effect from Oct. 10, 2024. The company received intimation to this effect on Oct. 18, 2024," the company stated.

The IT firm reported a 6.2% sequential rise in its net profit to Rs 3,227 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, higher than the consensus estimate of Rs 3,009 crore shared by analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Wipro's revenue during the second quarter rose 1.5% sequentially to Rs 22,302 crore, which is in line with the consensus estimate of Rs 22,235 crore of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

On Oct. 17, the company proposed a bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1, meaning eligible shareholders will receive one additional equity share for every fully paid-up share they hold. The record date for this bonus issue is yet to be announced. The company’s board of directors will officially consider the proposal during their upcoming meeting on Sunday.