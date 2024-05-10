Wipro Hydraulics To Acquire Canada's Mailhot Industries In Strategic Deal

Pratik Kumar, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) CEO and Wipro Enterprises Managing Director, said, "This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for us, further bolstering our market position by integrating new technologies and expanding our global footprint. This strategic move will complement our capabilities and strengthen our leadership position in the North American market."

Wipro Hydraulics President Sitaram Ganeshan said, "With this acquisition, we will expand our footprint to Canada, the US, and Mexico, as well as penetrate new segments like refuse trucks, snow removal equipment, defence, and remanufacturing in North America."

Bengaluru-based Wipro Infrastructure Engineering is a diversified business with expertise in engineering and manufacturing excellence in hydraulics, industrial automation, aerospace, water treatment, and additive manufacturing.