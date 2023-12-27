Wipro Files Case Against Former CFO Jatin Dalal After Move To Cognizant

Wipro Ltd. has filed a case against former Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal after he joined rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. at the same rank.

While the details of the lawsuit are unavailable, the case was first heard by the Bengaluru civil court on Nov. 28, two days before Dalal officially exited the IT services firm, according to the Bengaluru Urban Courts' website.

Dalal has now filed an application in the court to refer the matter for arbitration—the parties can now opt for a private dispute resolution procedure instead of going to court.

A veteran of over two decades at Wipro, Dalal resigned as the CFO on Sept. 21. Cognizant promptly announced his appointment as their CFO a week later. Dalal's last working day at Wipro was Nov. 30. He is awaiting visa formalities to be completed to move to the U.K. or the U.S., according to a report by the Times Of India on Dec. 27.

When contacted, a Wipro spokesperson declined to comment on the matter. An email sent to Cognizant elicited no response at the time of publishing this story.