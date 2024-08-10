Wipro Elevates Three Senior Executives

Information technology major Wipro Ltd. has elevated the roles of three senior executives, as new Chief Executive Officer Srini Pallia’s restructuring efforts continue, according to an internal note.

Nanda Kishore, currently the chief operating officer of Americas One, has been appointed chief of delivery and operational excellence, and will be reporting to Pallia.

“In his new role, Nanda will be responsible for leading delivery excellence, delivery innovation, and business operations across global business lines and strategic market units, with a specific focus on enabling delivery teams. He will collaborate across the COO organisation to enable an effective, world-class delivery organisation focused on ensuring a superior experience for clients,” the note read.

Kishore takes over from Ajit Mahale, who has decided to move out of the company to “pursue opportunities outside of Wipro.”

“During his tenure, he has been instrumental in building a strong foundation in delivery excellence focused on low-margin account remediation, strengthening program assurance, creating the ADE/PDE framework, and reimagining the program management framework,” the note said.

Dilip Dialani, currently the vice president for Wipro’s fullstride cloud, will be elevated to Kishore’s role of COO of Americas One, and he will be taking over in Q3.

Further, the company has elevated the role of Chief Information Security Officer, Aathir Ahad, as it aims to focus on information security and safeguarding data. Ahad currently is the general manager and business head managed security services.

“A Wipro veteran of more than 21 years, Aathir will continue to shape our security strategy, ensuring compliance and safeguarding our data, underscoring the critical nature of this area to our ongoing growth and success,” the note read.