Wipro Consolidates Ownership Of Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services

Wipro Holdings (UK) Limited has transferred its complete shareholding in Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services Limited to Wipro IT Services UK Societas, as disclosed in a regulatory filing.

Effective July 17, 2024, the transfer ensures that Wipro IT Services UK Societas now holds a 100% stake in Wipro Financial Outsourcing Services. This transaction underscores Wipro's commitment to rationalizing and simplifying its group structure, aligning its operations more efficiently within its organizational framework.

According to the tech giant's announcement to the BSE, the consolidation of ownership is part of broader efforts to optimize operations and enhance synergies across its subsidiaries.

Shares of Wipro Ltd. closed 2.43% higher at Rs 573.20 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.78% advance in the benchmark Sensex.

(With inputs from PTI.)