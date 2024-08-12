Wipro Chief Technology Officer Subha Tatavarti Resigns

Wipro Ltd. continues to see senior-level exits, with Chief Technology Officer Subha Tatavarti resigning from her post.

"Subha Tatavarti will be stepping down as Chief Technology Officer with effect from the close of business hours on August 16, 2024," the IT major told the exchanges on Monday.

"I am resigning from the post of CTO, Wipro, effective August 16th. Good luck with your journey," Tatavarti wrote in her resignation notice to Chief Executive Officer Srinivas Pallia.

Wipro named Tatavarti as the CTO in March 2021; after that, CEO Thierry Delaporte took over the helm of the company. After Delaporte's exit, Wipro, in the recent past, has seen the exit of executives hired during his reign.

Chief Operating Officer Amit Choudhary and the President of Wipro's Asia Pacific, India, Middle East and Africa, Anis Chenchah, recently resigned from their posts.