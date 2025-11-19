Wilmar Completes Acquisition Of 13% Stake in AWL, Becomes Majority Shareholder

Wilmar International Ltd., announced the completion of its wholly-owned subsidiary Lence Pte. Ltd.'s acquisition of a 13% stake in AWL Agri Business Limited, which was formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd.

The transaction involved the purchase of 168,958,219 equity shares at a price of Rs 275 per share, immediately elevating Wilmar’s effective shareholding to 56.94%, making AWL an indirect majority-owned subsidiary.

This executed sale is a key step in the broader divestment strategy by the Adani Group. Adani Enterprises Ltd. had previously announced an agreement to sell a 20% stake in AWL to Lence as part of its eventual plan to fully exit the FMCG joint venture. The sale of the 20% chunk was valued at Rs 7,149 crore at the same share price.