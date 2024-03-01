Why Swan Energy Is Raising More Than Rs 3,000 Crore

Textile manufacturer turned real estate and oil company, Swan Energy Ltd., has approved a fund raise by issuing 4.95 crore equity shares of face value Re 1 each on Feb. 28.

The company has set the issue price at Rs 670 per equity share, which is a 4.73% discount to the approved floor price of Rs 703.29 per share. The aggregate amount to be raised will be Rs 3,316.5 crore, an exchange filing said.

According to the company, Rs 3,000 crore will be invested into its oil and gas units, for repayment or pre-payment of certain outstanding borrowings.