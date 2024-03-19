Why Reduced EV Incentives May Not Be A Big Setback For Demand

The government has reduced incentives on electric vehicles but consumers may not have to pay more.

While the new Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 offers half of the direct subsidy and capping them at a fixed sum for consumers than previously, cheaper batteries for companies have also brought down the prices since the start of the year.

What that means is that buyers of an electric scooter priced at say Rs 1,00,000 will still pay around Rs 70,000, like they did earlier. That's when the incentive has come down from Rs 10,000/kWh to Rs 5,000/kWh.

Lower incentives under the new scheme are better than nothing at all, according to analysts. More so when sales of EVs declined as the government first halted the subsidies offered under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India Scheme citing misuse by companies and then slashed them.

Demand would have further fallen had the scheme not been extended, Nomura said. A gradual tapering of these incentives, it said in a note, will give time to the industry to lower costs and build infrastructure without disruptions.