Why Oberoi Is Building A Hotel In Makaibari — A Working Tea Estate

When EIH Limited announced plans this week to develop an Oberoi luxury resort inside the Makaibari Tea Estate in Darjeeling, the detail that stood out was not the brand name or the price point — it was the location itself. Any hotel built there would have to coexist with daily agricultural work, not replace it.

Makaibari is not a vacant hillside waiting to be turned into a destination. Established in 1859, it is one of the world’s oldest working tea estates, spread across 1,236 acres of steep Himalayan terrain, with forests, factory buildings, worker settlements and tea production continuing uninterrupted.

That constraint is precisely what makes Makaibari attractive to Oberoi.