Why Morgan Stanley Remains Optimistic On India Stocks Despite Valuation Concern

The moderate real interest rates and stable-to-rising real GDP growth have set the stage to increase bids on Indian stocks, according to Morgan Stanley. This macro stability underpins the current bull market, it said.

"Along with the rising pool of domestic savings into equities, it has lowered the volatility across bonds, the currency and stocks, with India’s beta relative to emerging markets now at just over 0.3," it said.

The emerging private capex cycle-driven profit growth, corporate balance sheet re-leveraging, and increasing discretionary spending growth make Indian stock market valuations tolerable, the brokerage said in April 3.

"Trend earnings are still below nominal GDP, so the cycle has room to the upside—our topdown estimates are ahead of consensus," the research firm said.

Given the low allocation towards stock among Indian households, demographics and retirement plan flows underpin rising domestic flows, which Morgan Stanley sees as a multi-year secular story.

While the bond flows due to the country's inclusion in the bond index should help keep the external situation in good stead, the brokerage said.