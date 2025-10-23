Why JPMorgan VP Wilma Ramony de Souza Walked Away From Banking After 14 Years

Wilma Ramony de Souza spent 14 years rising through the ranks at JPMorgan, starting as an analyst in São Paulo at 24 and eventually becoming a vice president in New York. But in November 2024, she quit banking for good, citing burnout, depression, and a loss of self.

“I was in my mid-twenties, blonde, and not even 5'2, so some of the guys on the trading desk questioned why I was excelling,” she told Business Insider. Before joining JPMorgan, Wilma spent four years at the Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association.

She credits her mentor, “a woman with a Spanish accent and bold style,” for shaping her confidence in a male-dominated industry. “People called us the cowgirls — two foreigners in an American bank, trying to build a business in the Latin American market.”

The job came with long hours and relentless travel. “My six-year relationship ended because I rarely saw my boyfriend; I missed birthdays and Mother’s Day,” she recalled. Though the pay was rewarding, it came at a personal cost. “I’d spend money at the spa trying to relax, or on acupuncture to compensate.”

“The accomplishments were like a drug: the more I conquered, the more I wanted,” she said. After moving to New York in 2019, she relocated to Miami during the pandemic, then to London in 2023. But the constant drive caught up with her. “I had a mild panic attack in the office in December 2022 while managing a major deal.”

A year of therapy followed, ending with her decision to step away. “I was so used to introducing myself as, ‘Wilma, who works at JPMorgan.’ I didn’t know who Wilma was otherwise.”

Now based in Miami, she runs a consulting firm for founders and small businesses. Looking back, she remains grateful: “I wouldn’t change a single thing about my 14 years at the bank. It taught me what it means to challenge myself every day and, in the end, be excellent.”