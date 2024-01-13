Why IndiGrid Has No Plans To Include Wind Projects In Its Portfolio

India Grid Trust, or IndiGrid, has added 1 gigawatt of solar assets to its portfolio, but the country's first infrastructure investment trust in the power transmission sector has no plans to include wind farms.

Solar projects are efficient and easier to maintain, even at a smaller scale of 100 megawatt, according to Harsh Shah, chief executive officer of IndiGrid. For wind projects to be efficient, they will have to be of 500 MW to 1 GW scale. However, that adds a lot of variability to the portfolio, he said.

"Our unitholders desire stable, predictable 'AAA' returns and that becomes difficult when wind generation varies materially quarter on quarter," he told NDTV Profit in an interview. "We are not looking to add wind projects to our projects portfolio at this point because... wind projects don't provide operating synergy."

In many cases, cashflow of wind projects' power purchase agreements were with state counterparties—or distribution companies—which are a notch lower than the central counterparties like Solar Energy Corp. and NTPC Ltd. "So, both for operating, variability and credit reasons, we would not like to enter into wind sector."