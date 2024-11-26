Why India's Solar Manufacturing Industry Needs Backward Integration

Expansion plans of companies like Adani Solar, Reliance Industries and Waaree Energies not only include increasing cell and module production capacities, but also vertical integration. (Photo source: Unsplash)
India's solar module and cell capacity has grown at a 42% and 61% compounded annual growth rate over FY17-24. However, these two areas are among the least profitable in the entire solar manufacturing value chain, as per Bernstein. Hence, it is imperative for Indian players to integrate their production chain if they want to maintain and generate better profits.