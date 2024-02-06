Why HSBC Upgraded TCS And Downgraded Infosys Post Q3 Results

The research firm upgraded TCS to 'buy' rating and cut Infosys' rating to 'hold'.

"We prefer TCS; we think it is the least volatile business and stock in the sector. Regarding Infosys, we still expect some normalisation of growth, though market expectations run high for FY25. Additionally, the margin outlook and large deal ramp-ups concern us," it said.

Despite Infosys’ underperformance last year, HSBC remained constructive through 2023 due to a likely business normalisation and valuation gap with TCS.

"However, the valuation gap for TCS has now come down to only c10%, and the near-term growth and margin outlook for TCS seem better, in our view (thanks to the recent large deal wins)," it said.