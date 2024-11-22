Why JM Financial’s Sachin Dixit Finds Nykaa's Valuation 'Attractive'

“Nykaa, while the stock has been slightly muted in the recent past, (it) should be a good bet going forward because the valuations look attractive,” he said.

The ace analyst explained the reason why Nykaa stocks could be a good pick for investors. “I think the company's strategy, particularly in terms of beauty, makes a lot of sense,” he said.

Elaborating, Dixit said that the company’s strategy to acquire more customers, especially in its beauty business segment, “is going to drive a lot of operating leverage at the bottom line.”

“As an analyst, I think that that's a better way to go at this point of time because the company was onboarding roughly 1.6–2 million odd consumers on a net consumer basis in beauty per year earlier. Now they are ramping it up. And for the last three quarters, we have seen the company adding close to 2.6–2.7 million customers a quarter,” he said.