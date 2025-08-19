Why Do Many TCS Employees Stay For 10-20 Years? Here’s What A Reddit Discussion Reveals
A Reddit thread reveals that TCS employees often remain for decades due to a mix of job security, overseas postings, steady income and work-life balance.
A thread on Reddit has done a deep dive into why employees remain with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for more than a decade. Many pointed to job security, financial stability and overseas opportunities as the main reasons.
The conversation began when a user posted a query titled 'Question for anyone who has worked or someone you know who has worked at TCS for 10+ years.' The user described a relative who had been with TCS for 22 years and asked why people stayed at the same company for so long.
Sharing the relative’s perspective, the user wrote, "I did ask him why he didn't switch and why he was working so long in the same company. He replied that the manager was nice, got on-site opportunity as well and didn't need to leave henceforth (sic)."
The Reddit user went on to question whether salaries stagnated and if employees missed out on learning new technologies in such long tenures.
Here’s the complete post:
Screenshot of the viral Reddit post.
Responses from the Reddit community revealed a mix of practical and personal reasons. For many, the lure of overseas postings has been a decisive factor.
One user wrote, "My cousin joined TCS in 2007, went onsite after two years, he was onsite for more than 10 years and invested his earnings wisely in India; he still works in TCS to this day. He is in a comfortable position, so he has no need to switch. I guess a lot of the people who stay in TCS are living a comfortable life and see no need to change that."
Another user highlighted the appeal of routine and predictability, stating, "I've known someone working from early 2010s-2020s, and they had the best stereotypical answer ever: rapport with known people, habitual routine, less stressful work, basically guaranteed being on bench for 1/5 of the year, better communication with higher ups, less salary hike but again guaranteed.”
Work-life balance also emerged as a recurring theme. A TCS employee commented, "I have been working with TCS for 12-plus years, wanted to switch earlier, but onsite is what is keeping me stay, in Europe for the past 7-8 years, good work life balance (sic)."
Others suggested that the stability of staying with TCS often outweighed the risks of moving elsewhere. As one user wrote, "My own best friend has been in TCS for over 11 years now. If you have a reasonable salary and good work-life balance along with some on-site opportunity, why would anyone leave?"
For some, the overseas exposure offered a chance to transform their careers and lifestyles. "I know couple of folks who have been in TCS for 15-20 years…They never felt the need to switch and just wanted a cozy job abroad. Not very concerned about CTC or upskilling, but more towards family and personal life," a user observed.
The thread ultimately reflected how different motivations can explain why many employees see TCS as a long-term home rather than a stepping stone.