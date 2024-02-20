Why Carnelian's Vikas Khemani Is Betting On Banks As Markets Consolidate

Markets are seeing a period of consolidation, and there are no inherent risks broadly, according to Carnelian Asset Management and Advisors' Vikas Khemani, who sees a very positive bull market in the medium to long term.

A significant re-rating story is unfolding for public sector banks, most of which are currently at reasonable valuations, with many positioned on the cheaper side. This trend is expected to persist for some time, Khemani said. "Banking should be looked at structurally from a long-term perspective," the founder of Carnelian Asset Management told NDTV Profit.

In the near future, the sector is expected to perform better, with possible intermittent consolidation. "Structurally, I am very positive on banking," Khemani said.