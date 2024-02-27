Why A Reliance-Disney Deal May Attract CCI Glare

The valuation of Hotstar was around $10 billion and there is speculation that the merger with Reliance could be settled for around $4–5 billion, which is a huge discount and a bargain for Reliance, according to Khandekar.

The $4–5 billion valuation (about Rs 33,000-41,000 crore) is not for Disney Hotstar but for Disney India, which has a top line of Rs 18,000–20,000 crore, she said.

The biggest chunk of Disney’s business is broadcasting, she said, adding that it's line with the fact that half of the $25-billion media business in India revolves around broadcasting.

“The valuation for the earlier deal, when Disney bought Fox and Star India and went into the Disney fold, was around $13–15 billion," she said. Citing reports that said Reliance will own 60%, Khandekar said whatever that 60% amounts to in the $4 billion is a fantastic deal “because you have one of the best broadcast assets in the country along with a couple of nice growth pivots in the streaming business and in film studios".

“Together, in Viacom 18 and Disney India, you (Reliance) have a company that has 32% of the TV viewership share in India...," according to her. "You also have 316 million unique users if you combine Jio Cinema, Voot (Viacom) and Disney Hotstar, although Hotstar has not been doing well ever since IPL was off the streaming platform.”

This number is only second to YouTube, which has around 465 million unique users.