"Subhash Dandekar, Chairman Emeritus of stationery brand Kokuyo Camlin, died on Monday. He was 86. Dandekar was cremated in central Mumbai and a condolence meeting will be held on Thursday, family sources told news agency PTI. .In 1958, Subhash Dandekar completed his undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Mumbai University and joined the company as technical director. His focus was on creating high-quality art materials in India, reducing reliance on imports.Dandekar started research and development by creating his first product: waterproof black drawing ink. The ink quickly gained popularity among designers, cartographers, and cartoonists. Encouraged by the positive response, he expanded the product line to include more shades. Cartoonist Bal Thackeray praised his work, inspiring Dandekar to delve deeper into colour technologies. He then began his post-graduate studies in colour chemistry at Glasgow, UK, and visited several dye and pigment manufacturers from England and neighbouring countries to better understand the business nuances.Dandekar played a key role in making Camlin a top producer of high-quality art supplies. His leadership led the company to branch out significantly, offering not just art materials, but also office supplies, professional artist tools, and educational essentials like mathematical instruments, pencils, markers, and inks..Dandekar's wife passed away two years ago. He is survived by son, Ashish, and a daughter, Anagha.On his death, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said, 'We have lost the grandfather figure, who brought fame to the Marathi industry world. He set an exemplary example that a Marathi man can build an industry with his skills and hard work. With his death, the new generation has lost a mentor. We share in the grief of his family.'.Camlin was started in 1931 by Subhash Dandekar's father, Digambar Dandekar. He began manufacturing ink powder in his Girgaum chawl residence. Initially named 'Dandekar & Co.', it started with Horse Brand lnk powders and tablets followed by Camel lnk which eventually led to the creation of its flagship brand, Camlin, in 1946. The first range of Camel art products was introduced in 1965, including colours for all kinds of artists - professionals, artisans, hobbyists and school students. Camel offered oil colours, watercolours, cakes and tubes, canvases, poster colours, drawing inks, photo colours, oil pastels, wax crayons, and crylin (acrylic-based fabric and craft colours).According to the Camlin website, they have over 2,100 products and a reach extending to over 5.5 crore households in India..After selling the popular artwork brand to Japan's Kokuyo, Dandekar was serving as the chairman emeritus of Kokuyo Camlin."