Who Was Simone Tata? Visionary Behind Brands Like Lakme, Trent Dies At 95
Simone Tata’s contributions to the Indian business landscape and the Tata legacy remain unparalleled.
Simone Tata, mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of Ratan Tata, passed away in Mumbai on Friday morning at the age of 95. She had been recovering from an illness and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in August.
She is survived by her son, Noel, his wife, Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren, Neville, Maya, and Leah.
Simone Tata’s contributions to the Indian business landscape and the Tata legacy remain unparalleled. She was a visionary entrepreneur who transformed Lakmé into a top cosmetics brand, steering its growth and eventual sale to Hindustan Unilever in the 1990s.
“Ms. Simone Tata, 95, passed away this morning at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, after a brief illness. She will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakmé as India’s leading cosmetic brand and for laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain. She also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute. With her positivity and deep resolve, she overcame many challenges in her life while touching many of us deeply,” a Tata Group statement said.
The last respects for Simone Tata will be paid on Dec. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church in Colaba. This will be followed by a memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. to honour her life and legacy, the Tata Group said.
Who Was Simone Tata?
Born in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1930, Simone first visited India as a tourist in 1953. She completed her education at Geneva University. In 1955, she married Naval H Tata and soon began her professional journey with the Tata Group in the early 1960s. She came into the spotlight as the only Tata family member to attend Cyrus Mistry’s funeral. This gesture was widely noted, given the strained relations between the Tata family and Mistry at the time in 2022.
Simone Tata entered the Tata Group’s business world in 1962 when she was appointed to the Lakme Board. At the time, Lakme was a subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills. She is widely credited with transforming Lakme into a leading brand in the cosmetics industry.
In 1996, Tata sold Lakme to Hindustan Lever Limited (HLL). The proceeds were used to establish Trent, marking the creation of Tata’s famous Westside brand, which is operated under Trent Ltd. She served as the Non-Executive Chairperson of Trent until 2006.
Simone Tata also served as chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Institute. She was also a trustee of Children of the World India (CWI), a recognised charitable organisation, affiliated to a French institution. She was also a trustee of the India Foundation for the Arts, focused on strengthening capacities and infrastructure in the arts in India.