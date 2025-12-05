Who Was Simone Tata? Visionary Behind Brands Like Lakme, Trent Dies At 95

Simone Tata, mother of Noel Tata and stepmother of Ratan Tata, passed away in Mumbai on Friday morning at the age of 95. She had been recovering from an illness and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in August.

She is survived by her son, Noel, his wife, Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren, Neville, Maya, and Leah.

Simone Tata’s contributions to the Indian business landscape and the Tata legacy remain unparalleled. She was a visionary entrepreneur who transformed Lakmé into a top cosmetics brand, steering its growth and eventual sale to Hindustan Unilever in the 1990s.

“Ms. Simone Tata, 95, passed away this morning at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, after a brief illness. She will always be remembered for her contribution to the growth of Lakmé as India’s leading cosmetic brand and for laying the foundation for fashion retail with the Westside chain. She also guided the work of many philanthropic organisations, including the Sir Ratan Tata Institute. With her positivity and deep resolve, she overcame many challenges in her life while touching many of us deeply,” a Tata Group statement said.

The last respects for Simone Tata will be paid on Dec. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church in Colaba. This will be followed by a memorial mass at 11:00 a.m. to honour her life and legacy, the Tata Group said.