Who Is Tarun Garg, Set To Take Over As Hyundai Motor India’s MD And CEO?
Before joining Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), Garg was associated with Maruti Suzuki India for more than 25 years.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Tuesday named Tarun Garg, currently whole-time director, as its new managing director and CEO. He will be elevated to the new role with effect from Jan. 1, 2026. Garg will succeed current MD, Unsoo Kim, who will return to South Korea for a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company.
“Tarun Garg, presently serving as whole-time director of the company, will succeed Mr. Unsoo Kim as the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from Jan. 1, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders and in the intervening period will be MD & CEO designate,” the automaker announced.
The decision was taken during the meeting of the board of directors on Oct. 14.
“I am deeply honoured to take on this historic role at such a transformative moment in Hyundai’s journey in India…,” Garg announced on LinkedIn, following the announcement.
Who Is Tarun Garg?
Garg is a mechanical engineer from Delhi Technological University (formerly Delhi College of Engineering). He also holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Before joining Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), he was with Maruti Suzuki India for more than 25 years. Starting as a management trainee, he gained expertise in logistics and sales planning.
Over the years, he has held several key positions at the company, including regional sales manager, commercial business head and national sales and network head. He later rose to become executive director, overseeing marketing, logistics, parts, and accessories between 2017 and 2019.
In December 2019, he joined Hyundai Motor India as the director of sales, marketing and services. He was elevated to the role of chief operating officer in January 2023 and will now be serving as the MD and CEO.
In his new role, Garg is expected to leverage his deep market insights and strategic foresight to steer Hyundai Motor India toward sustainable growth. With a proven ability to interpret trends and industry forecasts, he is likely to shape practical, forward-looking strategies, the company said on his appointment.
“Additionally, he has championed technological advancement by introducing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in nine models, while improving sales quality, reducing incentives, and expanding profit margins. He has successfully led initiatives in wholesale and retail sales strategies, premium channel development, digital marketing, and business expansion into rural markets and the used car segment,” Hyundai Motor India added.