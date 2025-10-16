Who Is Tarun Garg, Set To Take Over As Hyundai Motor India’s MD And CEO?

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. on Tuesday named Tarun Garg, currently whole-time director, as its new managing director and CEO. He will be elevated to the new role with effect from Jan. 1, 2026. Garg will succeed current MD, Unsoo Kim, who will return to South Korea for a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company.

“Tarun Garg, presently serving as whole-time director of the company, will succeed Mr. Unsoo Kim as the managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effect from Jan. 1, 2026, subject to approval of the shareholders and in the intervening period will be MD & CEO designate,” the automaker announced.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the board of directors on Oct. 14.

“I am deeply honoured to take on this historic role at such a transformative moment in Hyundai’s journey in India…,” Garg announced on LinkedIn, following the announcement.