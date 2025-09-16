Srinivas Phatak: From ITC To HUL And Now Unilever Permanent CFO — Tracing His Career

Unilever Plc. appointed Srinivas Phatak as its permanent Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday, months after he was temporarily assigned the role. A seasoned finance and business leader, Srinivas brings over 25 years of experience to his role at Unilever.

He previously served as Deputy CFO and Controller, overseeing performance and stewardship for the leading multinational FMCG player.

“He played a key role in our recent enterprise-wide transformation projects, including the productivity programme, integrated operations and tech transformation,” the company had noted while appointing him as the acting CFO.

As part of his new role, Pathak will receive a fixed annual salary of €1.2 million ($1.4 million), along with eligibility for annual bonuses and performance-based share awards.

In a board reshuffle in February, Unilever appointed Srinivas Phatak as the acting CFO after the finance chief Fernando Fernandez was elevated as the Chief Executive Officer, replacing Hein Schumacher.

Phatak will now be the second Indian on the Unilever board, alongside Hindustan Unilver Ltd. CEO and Managing Director Priya Nair.