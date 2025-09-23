Who Is Srini Gopalan? IIM Ahmedabad, DU Alumnus To Lead T-Mobile As New CEO

T-Mobile has named IIM-A alumnus Srini Gopalan as its new CEO. He will replace Mike Sievert. The move comes as T-Mobile aims to defend its lead in the 5G market amid a slowing US wireless market, the company announced on Monday. Gopalan, who currently serves as the chief operating officer (COO) at the company, will take over his new role starting Nov. 1.

“I am honoured and grateful for the trust Mike and the Board have placed in me, and for the opportunity to lead T-Mobile’s next chapter,” Gopalan said on the announcement.

With customers turning more cautious about spending and the competition increasingly heating up, the move by the telecom player indicates that it is positioning itself for sustainable growth.

Notably, T-Mobile merged with Sprint in 2020 in a $26 billion deal. That merger changed the telecom landscape and also drew antitrust attention. Gopalan's entry comes at an opportune time as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are the current market leaders in the telecom space.